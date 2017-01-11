SCORE WORKSHOPS

Straight Talk: What It Really Takes To Run an Online Store

Speaker(s): Jennifer Shaheen, CEO of Technology Therapy

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Location: El Rancho Grande

Address: 1789 Central Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

The most successful retailers treat ecommerce as a full-fledged store in its own right, using their retailing expertise and technical prowess to extend the same sort of experience a customer has when they visit a bricks and mortar location. In this session, you’ll encounter the real deal – proven insights and techniques you can use to boost online sales. From planning your retail calendar through the smartest way to handle returns, this session is aimed at the designers and retailers who are ready to make a serious commitment to fully developing an additional revenue stream.

Staffing requirements: How much manpower does an online store require?

Online merchandising techniques for your website & social media – including A|B Testing

The essential tech tools for improving online customer service & boosting sales

Multi-channel digital marketing techniques that work for luxury brands

The power of superior fulfillment: policies & procedures that endear you to customers

This workshop is sponsored by Score Westchester and TD Bank. A buffet dinner will be served.

Sales Strategies

Speaker(s): Charles Auerbach, Co-founder and VP, Don Aux Associates, Management Conslutants and Score Mentor

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE Westchester Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd White Plains, NY 10605

The Importance of Establishing a Unique Competitive Edge

This workshop will cover the importance of establishing a Unique Competitive Edge as a first step in developing a sales strategy. The basic elements for creating a sales approach will be discussed, including:

Designing a customer profile

Performing market research

Determining a process for targeting the market, including the selection of media for lead generation (cold call, advertising, direct mail, e-mail, etc)

Following the discussion of the items above, an examination of sales presentation techniques and identifying sales resistances will then be considered.

Monetize Your Idea By Designing YOUR MAP for Success

Speaker(s): Martin Rolnick, Score Mentor

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE Westchester Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605

Critical First Steps on the Road to Monetizing Your Idea.

This is an interactive workshop where you will learn how to articulate your mission and purpose

Learn the process from conception of your idea to business reality

You must be able to tell it to sell it!

Webinar: Digital Marketing 2017 – What’s Hot and What’s Not

Speaker(s): Jennifer Shaheen, CEO of Technology Therapy

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Time: 7:00PM – 8:00PM

Location: Your Computer

Small business owners have to be smart and strategic to be successful on social media. Learn how to make the most of your energy and resources as Jennifer Shaheen, the Technology Therapist, explains what digital marketing trends you need to know about – as well as which ones you can safely give a pass. Discover what the future holds for Facebook and what that means for your business. Learn how to assess your current digital marketing efforts and how to tell if it’s time to make a change. Relevant to B2B and B2C companies.

Drive Your Sales Funnel Using Social Media & Content Marketing

Speaker(s): Paul Robinson, Score Mentor

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Location: Greenburgh Public Library

Address: 300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford, NY 10523

Regardless of your product or service, your customers are on Social Media. It is more important than ever to develop a digital and social marketing strategy that uses content to increase leads, identify opportunities, differentiate prospects from suspects and increase sales. Sound complex? It isn’t – and we will break it down for you.

How content & social media impact the funnel

Conversions throughout the sales funnel

How can you drive conversions (& measure!)

Tool, Tricks and Tips that make it easy

Using QuickBooks for Your Business

Speaker(s): Ibanessa Soto Hogan, Owner and Founder of Masterpiece Accounting Services, LLC

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Location: Yonkers Riverfront Library

Address: 1 Larkin Plaza Yonkers, NY 10701

QuickBooks is a tool used by more than 80 percent of small businesses. Their motivation is often a desire to save time in managing, using and consolidating business financial data. It can enable you to see who your best customers are, what products or services are your best sellers and where you are spending your money. Add-on services, such as payroll, or merchant services, can add to the data you can use as well as what you can send to your accountant. In this workshop you will learn the most important capabilities of QBs and how its features can be used to better manage your business, work with your customers and keep track of revenue, receivables, payables, payroll and more. Come with your questions on specific things you want to know about managing your business financials through QuickBooks.

Attendees of this presentation will learn:

The mechanisms of QB that enable users to spend less time doing management tasks such as invoicing, paying bills, creating estimates

About the basic tools that let QB users know where their business stands through reports such as P&L, balance sheets and customizable reports

How information in QB can be used for better-informed business decisions regarding sales status, profit, individual customer and supplier data stored and available

How the information stored in QB is can be used for easier preparation of data for tax calculation and reporting

What features of QB are standard vs. add-on for-fee capabilities such as payroll management and credit card processing

Limited metered street parking is available in the area. Additional parking is available at the Buena Vista Parking Garage, 8 Buena Vista Ave, Yonkers. There is an entrance to the garage on Hawthorne Avenue near Main Street, and another entrance at the corner of Hawthorne and Hudson Street. Upon entering garage, push button and take entry ticket. Take ticket with you as you leave the garage. Walk past the Post Office and library is across the street from the Railroad Station.

Email Marketing – How to Make It Work for Your Business

Speaker(s): David Fischer, Founder of Solutions for Growth

Date: Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE Westchester Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd. White Plains, NY 10605

What is the first impression you give when they see your emails in their inbox? And when they see you there, what do they do? This powerful seminar takes you step by step through the keys to effective email marketing. From revealing why regular email doesn’t work, to insider tips and techniques like automated list building tools and the design elements that work, this seminar will give you the keys to the most effective marketing you can do.

Refining Your Concept

Speaker(s): Natasha Roukos, Score Mentor

Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE White Plains Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd White Plains, NY 10605

How do you take a creative idea and turn it into a profitable business? This presentation takes you through the maturing journey of defining your offerings, understanding the target clients, and evolving with sales. The same approach applies whether you are starting a services business or a product business.

This interactive workshop is relevant to both products and services startups. And the discussion will include:

A Self Assessment test – what does it take to be successful? Developing Your Ideas Understanding the value of your ideas Building Your Business Concept – products, services, cloud or any combination of the above

Be Bold – Be Ready to Succeed

Speaker(s): Ira Joe Fisher, Founder, IJF Communicating, Former Radio and TV Personality

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE White Plains Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd White Plains, NY 10605

This Workshop will help you to realize the power of communicating and to be remembered for your message. Realize the power of conversation. Overcome your nervousness and control it. Allow your passion to fuel your presentation.

Harnessing the Power of Social Media

Speaker(s): Brian Moran, Founder & CEO, Brian Moran & Associates

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Location: Harrison Public Library

Address: 2 Bruce Ave Harrison, NY 10528

Social media can be a valuable resource to almost any small business, but only if it’s used correctly. The goal of Brian Moran’s workshop is to show business owners how to use social media as a tool to help them achieve their goals in business. Whether it’s finding new customers, conducting market research, or building out your brand, there is something in this workshop for every type of small business owner.

Light refreshments will be served.