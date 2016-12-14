SCORE Workshops

Financing Your Business – You have more options than you think!
Speaker(s): Tamara Underwood, New York Business Development Corporation
Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Location: SCORE Westchester Office
Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd. White Plains, NY
Pre-revenue and start-up businesses typically find it difficult to access capital. Come hear about a range of ways to fund your small business. Review the advantages and drawbacks of these options so that you can make an informed decision that’s right for you and your business.
Parking available on site.
How to Build Your Business One Conversation at a Time
Speaker(s): Drew George, Business Entrepreneur and SCORE Mentor
Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Location: SCORE White Plains Office
Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd New York, NY 10605
Join Drew George, Business Entrepreneur and SCORE Mentor for this round table discussion. Learn ways to grow a profitable business with other small business owners and entrepreneurs at this afternoon Small Business Networking event.
Parking is available on site.
Taxes and Your Small Business: What you need to know
Speaker(s): Bernadette Schopfer, CPA, Partner and Director of Taxation, M Consulting Group
Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Location: SCORE White Plains Office
Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605
There are many different ways taxes can affect your business. In this workshop you will learn:
- The differences in structure and which is right for your business: Sole Proprietor, Partnership, Sub-S, LLC.
- The pros and cons of each structure.
- The proper way to keep good records and why it is so important.
- Where to find the answers to your tax questions to make the best decisions for your company.
On Site Parking Available
Social Media Basics
Speaker(s): Jennifer Shaheen, Tech Therapy
Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM
Location: El Rancho Grande
Address: 1789 Central Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710
On Site Parking Available
Monetize Your Idea By Designing YOUR MAP for Success
Speaker(s): Martin Rolnick, Score Mentor
Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM
Location: SCORE Westchester Office
Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605
Critical First Steps on the Road to Monetizing Your Idea.
- This is an interactive workshop where you will learn how to articulate your mission and purpose
- Learn the process from conception of your idea to business reality
- You must be able to tell it to sell it!
On Site Parking Available
Drive Your Sales Funnel Using Social Media & Content Marketing
Speaker(s): Paul Robinson, Score Mentor
Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM
Location: Greenburgh Public Library
Address: 300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford, NY 10523
Regardless of your product or service, your customers are on Social Media. It is more important than ever to develop a digital and social marketing strategy that uses content to increase leads, identify opportunities, differentiate prospects from suspects and increase sales. Sound complex? It isn’t – and we will break it down for you.
- How content & social media impact the funnel
- Conversions throughout the sales funnel
- How can you drive conversions (& measure!)
- Tool, Tricks and Tips that make it easy
On Site Parking Available