SCORE Workshops

Financing Your Business – You have more options than you think!

Speaker(s): Tamara Underwood, New York Business Development Corporation

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE Westchester Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd. White Plains, NY

Pre-revenue and start-up businesses typically find it difficult to access capital. Come hear about a range of ways to fund your small business. Review the advantages and drawbacks of these options so that you can make an informed decision that’s right for you and your business.

Parking available on site.

How to Build Your Business One Conversation at a Time

Speaker(s): Drew George, Business Entrepreneur and SCORE Mentor

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE White Plains Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd New York, NY 10605

Join Drew George, Business Entrepreneur and SCORE Mentor for this round table discussion. Learn ways to grow a profitable business with other small business owners and entrepreneurs at this afternoon Small Business Networking event.

Parking is available on site.

Taxes and Your Small Business: What you need to know

Speaker(s): Bernadette Schopfer, CPA, Partner and Director of Taxation, M Consulting Group

Date: Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE White Plains Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605

There are many different ways taxes can affect your business. In this workshop you will learn:

The differences in structure and which is right for your business: Sole Proprietor, Partnership, Sub-S, LLC.

The pros and cons of each structure.

The proper way to keep good records and why it is so important.

Where to find the answers to your tax questions to make the best decisions for your company.

On Site Parking Available

Social Media Basics

Speaker(s): Jennifer Shaheen, Tech Therapy

Date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Location: El Rancho Grande

Address: 1789 Central Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10710

On Site Parking Available

Monetize Your Idea By Designing YOUR MAP for Success

Speaker(s): Martin Rolnick, Score Mentor

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Time: 1:00PM – 3:00PM

Location: SCORE Westchester Office

Address: 120 Bloomingdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10605

Critical First Steps on the Road to Monetizing Your Idea.

This is an interactive workshop where you will learn how to articulate your mission and purpose

Learn the process from conception of your idea to business reality

You must be able to tell it to sell it!

On Site Parking Available

Drive Your Sales Funnel Using Social Media & Content Marketing

Speaker(s): Paul Robinson, Score Mentor

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Location: Greenburgh Public Library

Address: 300 Tarrytown Rd, Elmsford, NY 10523

Regardless of your product or service, your customers are on Social Media. It is more important than ever to develop a digital and social marketing strategy that uses content to increase leads, identify opportunities, differentiate prospects from suspects and increase sales. Sound complex? It isn’t – and we will break it down for you.

How content & social media impact the funnel

Conversions throughout the sales funnel

How can you drive conversions (& measure!)

Tool, Tricks and Tips that make it easy

On Site Parking Available